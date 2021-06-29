PHELPS — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson has confirmed the identity of the racer who died Saturday night at Paradise Speedway, in what appears to be a medical episode.
On Monday afternoon, Henderson identified the driver as Brian Hoisington, 49, of Port Byron, Cayuga County.
“We believe it was some kind of medical event,” Henderson said, noting it wasn’t a crash. “We are waiting on an autopsy to confirm that.”
The incident happened about 9:45 p.m. at the quarter-mile dirt oval on Hayes Road. On its Facebook page, Paradise officials said a single car spun out, stopped and slowly rolled backward before stopping at the bottom of the track.
Hoisington was unresponsive when track medics got to him, and they tried life-saving measures after getting him out of his car. Personnel from Phelps Ambulance and Finger Lakes Ambulance also tried to revive him.
Sheriff’s deputies, state police, and firefighters from Phelps and Oaks Corners also responded to the scene. While a Mercy Flight Central helicopter was called in, Hoisington was pronounced dead at the track.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends for their loss,” Paradise said on Facebook, although it did not identify the driver.
Paradise was built in 1958 and has hosted several types of motorsport competition. In the past, the track featured Sportsman Modifieds and 360 sprint car action, and was renowned for the flat-track motorcycle program.
The track is now home to various kart and quad divisions, and a few divisions of microsprints. Full-fendered racing has been brought back, with a healthy four-cylinder automobile division as part of the Saturday night programs from April to October.