PENN YAN — Stealing a stop sign from a country road may seem like fun and games for the person who took it, but not for Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike.
“The large octagon-shaped red stop signs are traffic control devices,” Spike said. “When these are stolen it is not an innocent prank. Should someone not stop at an intersection and cause a serious injury or fatal crash, this theft is now a felony crime accessory to manslaughter or assault.”
Spike spoke to the Times after the recent theft of several road signs in the county. While most were taken from sign posts, a stop sign — pole and all — was stolen last weekend at the intersection of Lovejoy and Rasmussen roads in Benton.
Spike said he can’t recall a crash due to a missing sign, but there have been some near misses.
“We had some close calls in the past,” he said. “Once discovered, highway departments react very quickly to replace the sign due to this being a high liability and public safety issue.”
Spike added that a person convicted of stealing a road sign is subject to a civil lawsuit if the theft leads to a crash.
“The majority of our reports come from almost every town and are street name signs,” he said. “Signs with unusual or amusing names seem to be stolen more often and used as decorations.”
Recently, deputies recovered a couple of street signs — Hamilton Street and North Avenue — that were stolen in the village of Penn Yan. They were found in a Jerusalem ditch.
Spike said sign theft is a misdemeanor larceny crime, and can result in jail time or fines up to $1,000.
“Sign theft also negatively affects taxpayers, who must foot the bill for replacing signs,” he said. “The cost of replacement and labor at our highway departments can be more than $250.”
Anyone with knowledge of sign theft can call the sheriff’s office tip line at (315) 536-5558. Those tips can be anonymous.
People can also text a tip to 847411. They should use the keyword YATES, add a space and type the nature of the tip.
People are encouraged a report a crime in progress by calling 911.