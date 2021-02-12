ROMULUS — There was some grumbling in law enforcement circles last year, including locally, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo mandated that communities have police reform plans in place by April 1 of this year.
That dissension did not include Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce.
“When this first came out, I know some people weren’t happy including some sheriffs,” Luce said Thursday. “I looked at it as a positive thing. It will make us better.”
Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere released their department’s police reform and reinvention plan recently. It is part of Cuomo’s Executive Order 203.
“I really like the openness of this report and the transparency, and it supports what we have been doing for years,” Luce said. “We’ve also added a few things.”
Luce will make a presentation to the county Board of Supervisors at its Feb. 23 meeting. The board could approve it that night and send it to Albany for state approval.
The plan was formed after several community forums overseen by the Seneca County Criminal Justice Advisory Board, a panel that includes administration from the sheriff’s office and municipal police departments in the county. The board also includes county officials, employees, and community residents and organizations.
Luce said the sheriff’s office plan includes numerous components:
• Use of force — The sheriff’s office has biannual firearms training and will be adding a reality-based training module at least annually.
“The policy boils down to this — deadly force against a person is only authorized if that person is using or threatening deadly force against an officer or another,” Luce said.
• Crowd management — The sheriff’s office will start crowd control training.
• Community policing — The sheriff’s office will have an annual community forum to support existing community policing programs including Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE), school resource officers, citizens police academy, and foot patrols of county businesses.
• Implicit bias training and procedural justice — The sheriff’s office will do statistical studies to determine any signs of systemic racial bias in arrest demographics. Annual training in procedural justice and diversity will be done as well.
• De-escalation training and practice — Luce said in 2018, his office started a crisis intervention team for mental health situations.
• Community-based outreach and conflict resolution — The sheriff’s office will have a citizen comment function on its website and Facebook page, and have an app for community outreach and conflict resolution.
• Law enforcement assisted diversion — The sheriff’s office will partner with the mental health office for alternatives to incarceration, including a possible community work release program.
• Citizen complaints — The sheriff’s office will continue its professional conduct unit that oversees the investigation of citizens complaints. Those can be made online, by phone, website, Facebook, email, text, in letter form, or in person.
Anonymous complaints will be accepted. Luce said all citizen complaints will be investigated.
• Hot spot policing — Luce said one theme that came through in community surveys was a desired increase in patrol car visibility. Officers also will be at patrol problem areas.
• Violence prevention — The sheriff’s office will do crime prevention and violence reduction programs in the county jail including anger management, mental health and addictions counseling, and parenting programs.
Luce said the full report will be posted on the sheriff’s office website (sheriff.co.seneca.ny.us) soon.
“We really started on these plans as soon as the governor’s directive came out,” Luce said. “These plans will make us answerable to the public.”