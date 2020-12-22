HOPEWELL — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson has suspended all visits at the county jail, effective Monday, after two inmates tested positive for COVID-19.
Henderson said both inmates are quarantined in the jail’s medical unit and were not in the general population units.
One inmate, who was in mandatory 15-day quarantine for a new admission, began to show symptoms and was tested. The test was positive, and the inmate is now in a negative pressure cell in the medical unit.
The second inmate recently was taken to jail on an arrest warrant. The inmate showed symptoms during a medical screening, tested positive, and was placed in a negative pressure cell.
The inmates are being treated by medical staff. Henderson said the jail has guidelines for COVID issues.
“Our facility has the negative pressure cells for matters such as this, which gives us the ability to isolate inmates that have an airborne virus,” he said.
Henderson said the jail continues to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Ontario County Public Health. The suspension applies to non-contact visits.
Henderson suspended contact visits in March during the first wave of the pandemic, and that suspension remains in place, but authorized non-contact visits in July.
“We now feel non-contact visits should also be suspended,” he said, adding the jail will continue to use televisits. “I understand that not having the ability to visit someone who is incarcerated in our facility is difficult, but I also need to make sure that we are doing everything we can in order to keep COVID out of our jail.”