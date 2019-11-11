HOPEWELL — While Thursday’s first snowfall of the season didn’t amount to much, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson hopes it at least gets people thinking about their driving habits when more substantial snow arrives.
“Winter is upon us — or at least winter weather,” Henderson said. “As we always do this time of year, we urge people to use care on the roads and be aware of slippery conditions. You can’t be driving 60 miles per hour down a country road covered with snow and ice.”
Henderson reported the following sheriff’s office statistics for October:
• The 911 Center processed 14,199 events, including 6,218 for the sheriff’s office/state police. There were 1,182 calls for emergency medical services, 393 for fire departments, 2,200 events for Geneva police, and 4,206 for Canandaigua police.
There were 16 reported drug overdoses. Deputies used Narcan to revive overdose victims on three occasions.
• There were 263 motor-vehicle crashes, 10 resulting in injuries, but there were no fatalities. There were 93 property-damage-only crashes, 126 car-deer collisions, six vehicles in ditches, no rollover crashes, and 16 hit-and-runs.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit reported 32 calls, including drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies assigned to Eastview Mall responded to 92 calls and made 17 arrests. Stolen property valued at more than $4,000 was recovered.
• The civil division attempted service on 324 papers and served 245, including 25 family court papers and 51 subpoenas. Deputies assisted on 17 evictions during the month. The civil office received 57 warrants during the month and closed out 51.
• Deputies continue to process pistol permit applications. Henderson said 326 investigations have been done so far this year.
• Special traffic patrols were worked in the towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, and Victor. Deputies issued 28 tickets in Canandaigua, 44 in Farmington, nine in Geneva, and 64 in Victor.
• There were 155 people remanded to the county jail last month, including 115 males. There were 117 people held at the jail for centralized arraignment.
• The special investigation (narcotics) unit made nine arrests last month, including charges of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both are class B felonies.