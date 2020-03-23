HOPEWELL — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson is taking a wait-and-see approach to news that changes could be coming to the state’s bail reform measures.
“I’ve heard there are new discussions in Albany ... that may give the ability back to a judge to set appropriate bail in a case,” Henderson said while discussing his sheriff’s office report for February. “We will see.”
The Associated Press reported recently that Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will not approve the state budget without changes to the overhauled bail system. Cuomo, who often uses the budget to push through his priorities, made the comments while speaking on public radio.
The law, which took effect Jan. 1, eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent cases in an effort to prevent low-income people from languishing in jail before their trials on low-level crimes. Cuomo said he supports removing cash bail and allowing judges to have discretion over whether to keep people in custody before a trial.
Henderson said 110 people were committed to the county jail in February, 72 of those men. Nearly 70 people were held for pre-arraignment.
The sheriff also discussed the upcoming concert season at the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center.
“We’ve been meeting with the CMAC folks,” he said. “We will also be using social media again to let people know in advance of larger concerts. It worked well last year.”
Henderson said he has been talking to organizers of the Hill Cumorah Pageant in Manchester, which will be held for the last time this year. The two-week pageant occurs in July.
“We are anticipating large numbers this year due to it being the last year,” he said. “We have been directing traffic and doing parking at the site for decades. We’ve pretty much got it down to a science.”
Henderson is reporting the following February statistics:
• The 911 Center processed 14,692 events, including 5,942 for the sheriff’s office/state police. There were 1,099 calls for emergency medical services, 271 for fire departments, 2,465 for Geneva police and 4,915 for Canandaigua police.
• There were 10 reported drug overdoses. Deputies used Narcan six times to revive people.
• There were 476 motor-vehicle crashes. Twenty-one resulted in injuries, although there were no fatalities. There were 139 property-damage-only crashes, 83 car-deer collisions, 91 vehicles in ditches, 33 rollover crashes, and 22 hit-and-runs.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit reported 17 calls, including drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies assigned to Eastview Mall responded to 127 calls and made 22 arrests.
• Deputies continue to process pistol permit applications. Henderson said 347 investigations have been completed so far this year.
• Special traffic patrols were worked in the towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, Victor, and South Bristol. Deputies issued a total of 164 on those patrols, including 20 in Geneva.
• The special investigation (narcotics) unit made nine arrests, including Class B felony charges of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.