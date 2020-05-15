LYONS — With two weeks in May devoted to recognizing law enforcement personnel, Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said now is an appropriate time for people to interact with them.
“If you know or see a corrections officer or police officer, thank them for their devoted service to public safety to make your communities safer,” Virts said.
May 3-9 was national Corrections Officer Week and May 10-16 is Police Officer Week. Those periods recognize the work of officers at the county jail, deputies, state police, and municipal police officers in the county, state and across the country.
Virts also noted a local STOP-DWI crackdown will be May 22-26, coinciding with a statewide initiative.
The sheriff added that his office’s marine patrol vessels are staged at Sodus Point and ready for emergencies. The seasonal waterways patrol schedule will be staffed on or about May 15, with extended hours to start on or about June 30.
Virts also is reporting the following sheriff’s office statistics from April:
• Court security officers cleared 1,879 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing 28 weapons and 38 other contraband items similar to TSA airport security. Those items included firearms, ammunition, knives, scissors, cell phones, glass bottles, and other items.
• The civil office processed 71 legal papers and 66 family court orders, handled three evictions, received more than $171,000 in income executions, and paid out more than $166,000 to creditors.
• Virts said the police services and jail reports from April are pending, since the clerks working in those areas have been furloughed due to the county’s COVID-19 workforce reduction plan.
• As of March 12, all schools, training and business travel had been suspended until the COVID-19 state of emergency ends. The exceptions are the continuation of the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy and training by Deputy Justin Lucia and his new K-9 partner, “Henry,” at the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Training Academy.
• Deputy Sheriff Robert Harkins was recognized for 15 years of service.
• Virts said people can search “Wayne County NY Sheriff” to download a free mobile app that helps county residents stay tuned to important information from the sheriff’s office, including alerts, news and resources.
• Virts said people can also see Facebook at “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” two Twitter accounts (@SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff), and waynecosheriff.org.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Virts at (315) 946-5797 or bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us.