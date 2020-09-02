WATERLOO — Complaints of boats speeding on the Cayuga-Seneca Canal are nothing new.
After a rash of recent grievances, however, Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce is reminding boaters that the speed limit on the canal is only 5 miles per hour.
“I’ve personally had four complaints in the last week, which is a lot for a short time. We’ve had some other complaints as well,” Luce said. “Practically speaking, if you’re creating a breaking wave or the wash from your boat is hitting the bank, you’re driving too fast.”
Most of the complaints have been near the area of Barrett Marine, not far from where Seneca Lake enters the canal. That lake, as well as most of the Finger Lakes, are seeing higher than normal boat traffic due to the above-average summer temperatures.
“They are probably just coming off the lake, where there really is no speed limit, and just not slowing down enough,” Luce said. “We do patrol the canal, and our deputies have stopped people and written tickets. We have a lot of tourists and people from out of town using the lake, so it’s not just local people.”
Luce said boaters are responsible for their wake, and speeding boats can cause damage to docket boats and the canal shoreline.
“We haven’t heard of any damage,” he said. “We just want everyone to have a safe and fun rest of the boating season.”