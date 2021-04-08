ROMULUS — The Seneca County sheriff’s office will take part in the next pharmaceutical collection event on April 24.
Sheriff Tim Luce said people can drop off expired, unused and unwanted medication from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the law enforcement center on Route 96. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked and no paperwork to complete.
Prescription and over-the-counter drugs will be accepted. Syringes and needles will not.
Luce said people also can drop off drugs at two kiosks. One is the main lobby of the law enforcement center; the other is at the county office building in Waterloo, near the Department of Motor Vehicles.
“Take-back day is a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs,” Luce said in a news release. “It is important to get these potentially dangerous drugs out of your home before they find a new home.”
Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere also are reporting the following facts and figures for March:
March 4 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident in Varick, resulting in felony assault and strangulation charges. The suspect was arrested without incident.
March 11 — Deputies and crisis intervention officers responded to an armed standoff in Ovid that last more than 16 hours. Luce said the situation was resolved peacefully with no injuries.
March 17 — An inmate at the county jail was charged with criminal mischief for allegedly damaging a sprinkler head in his cell.
March 22 — Deputies arrested a suspect for cocaine possession and allegedly violating terms of a court order of protection.
March 26 — The sheriff’s office narcotics unit arrested a suspect for allegedly selling crack cocaine.
Sheriff’s office deputies and investigators responded to 1,438 calls in March, making 52 arrests. The narcotics unit started seven new drug cases and made two arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 30 cases. It has recouped more than $68,000 this year.
Deputies responded to 10 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 39. Nearly $30,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to more than $92,000.
In the civil division, there were 36 summons/complaints/services and 12 income executions.