HOPEWELL — Following a well-attended event several months ago, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is having another home firearms safety course April 19.
The free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the county safety training facility on County Road 48 in Hopewell.
“We did one a couple of months ago, and it was well received. We encourage folks to do this,” Sheriff Kevin Henderson said. “We will talk about safety, laws and other things for responsible gun ownership.”
Henderson stressed it will be a classroom presentation, not a hands-on event, and no weapons will be allowed by the public. Applicants must be 18 and older to attend, and class size is limited.
The course will cover these topics:
• Basic firearms safety.
• Basic use of force/justification of use of force.
• State pistol permit process.
• Topics on state laws and liability.
On the use and justification of force, Henderson said those taking the class will hear about the law when it comes to defending yourself in your home. They will also hear about what they must do to secure firearms in their homes.
“We will talk about what the law allows if you have a weapon and want to defend yourself. We are still going to investigate and the DA (district attorney) is going to make a determination,” he said. “If you own a weapon, under the law it has to be secured in your home if you have children under 18 in the house. The weapon has to have a lock on it.”
Those taking the course will get a certification of completion, which Henderson said can be shown to their insurance carrier.
While the sheriff said the course isn’t mandatory, he hopes gun owners — especially new ones — will consider taking it.
“My goal is to give the community as much information as possible. If you want to own a firearm, great, I’m all for it. I am very supportive of the Second Amendment,” he said. “If you buy a gun, hopefully the seller will show you how to operate it. I think people who are interested in responsible gun ownership would want to take this course.”