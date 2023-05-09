HOPEWELL — Four people graduated from the Ontario County sheriff’s office jail therapy program last month.
In his monthly report for April, Sheriff David Cirencione said graduates attend a seven-week program that includes topics like anger management and substance abuse, and individual and family counseling. Participants share their personal journeys at the graduation ceremony.
“Our jail therapy program provides the goal of addressing personal problems, encouraging change, and reducing recidivism,” said Cirencione, adding that his corrections staff and counselors from the Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency oversee the program.
Also in April, Cirencione said his criminal investigators arrested an East Rochester man for grand larceny after looking into the alleged theft of $4,500 in copper fittings from Lowe’s in Hopewell. Video from store surveillance helped police identify the suspect.
Police found where the suspect sold the fittings and connected the case to other alleged thefts in Wayne, Seneca, and Monroe counties. The suspect also is accused of stealing merchandise from Lowe’s on other occasions.
“More charges are pending in this case,” Cirencione said.
Cirencione also reported the following sheriff’s office statistics for April:
• The 911 Center processed 15,019 “events,” including 13,114 police calls. There were 1,435 calls for emergency medical services and 450 fire calls. Deputies and investigators made 98 arrests.
• Deputies responded to seven calls for reported drug overdoses. They did not need to use Narcan in any of the cases.
• Deputies responded to 128 motor-vehicle crashes in the county during the month, 13 resulting in injury. Deputies responded to 80 property damage-only crashes and 35 car-deer collisions.
• Sheriff’s deputies made 734 traffic stops in March and responded to 57 mental health calls. Eight people were charged with driving while intoxicated.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit had 22 calls last month including drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies processed 14 pistol permit applications during the month.
• There was an average of 66 male inmates and 22 female inmates at the county jail in April. Another 56 people were held at the jail for arraignment and 31 were released on their own recognizance.