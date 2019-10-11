HOPEWELL — While an armed robbery suspect managed to elude police for more than 30 hours last month, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said the arrest of Brandon Burgess was a feather in the cap for his department and multiple area police agencies.
“Many hours of investigative time was spent on this case,” Henderson said. “All things considered, we were able to solve it very quickly and make a successful arrest.”
In his sheriff’s office report for September, Henderson also noted county Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff continues to look into the cause of a Sept. 24 explosion that killed two town of Richmond residents.
“That was very impactful for those who responded to the scene,” he said.
Henderson reported the following statistics for September:
• The 911 Center processed 14,673 “events,” including 6,623 for the sheriff’s office/state police. There were 1,161 calls for emergency medical services, 368 for fire departments, 2,125 events for Geneva police and 4,396 for Canandaigua police. Of those calls, 29 were for reported drug overdoses. Deputies used Narcan twice to revive overdose victims, both times in Hopewell.
• There were 306 motor-vehicle crashes in September, 58 resulting in injury but no fatalities. There were 141 property-damage-only crashes, 69 car-deer collisions, six vehicles in ditches, no rollover crashes, and 32 hit-and-runs.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit reported 35 calls last month, including drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies assigned to Eastview Mall responded to 97 calls and made 10 arrests. Stolen property valued at more than $2,300 was recovered.
• The civil division attempted service on 335 papers and served 273, including 34 family court papers and 46 subpoenas. Deputies assisted on 22 evictions during the month. The civil office received 64 warrants during the month and closed out 56.
• Deputies continue to process pistol permit applications. Henderson said 296 investigations have been done so far this year.
• Special traffic patrols were worked in the towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, and Victor. Deputies issued 23 tickets in Canandaigua, 27 in Farmington, 9 in Geneva, and 15 in Victor.
• There were 155 people remanded to the county jail last month — 115 males and 40 females. There were 113 people held at the jail for centralized arraignment.
• The special investigation (narcotics) unit made 10 arrests last month, including third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (class B felonies).
Henderson said the Back the Blue program sponsored the first “Coffee with a Cop” in the county last month; it was held at the Canandaigua Wegmans. Ontario County sheriff’s office deputies, Canandaigua city police and state police were at the event. Henderson said about 25 people attended.