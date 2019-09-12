HOPEWELL — While the investigation continues and another arrest is possible, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said he is proud of his department’s work on the Aug. 13 homicide in Phelps.
“We are very happy with this outcome. I know the community was concerned shortly after the homicide, but we believed from the outset that it was a random act and that turned out to be the case,” Henderson said. “Many hours of investigative time was spent during the month, and I want to recognize the dedication and commitment of those deputies who were involved in the investigation and were able to make an arrest.”
About 10 days after the body of Rochester resident Jean Carlos-Rentas Figeuroa was found along Route 96, police charged another Rochester man — 21-year-old Omar Antonio Martinez-Salome — with second-degree murder. A second suspect, who has not been named, could be charged after the case goes to an Ontario County grand jury.
Henderson also reports the following statistics for August:
• The 911 Center processed 15,610 “events,” including 6,495 for the sheriff’s office/state police. There were 1,192 calls for emergency medical services, 410 for fire departments, 2,151 events for Geneva police and 5,362 for Canandaigua police.
Of those calls, 30 were for reported drug overdoses.
• There were 306 motor-vehicle crashes in August, 61 resulting in injury but no fatalities. There were 138 property-damage-only crashes, 60 car-deer collisions, five vehicles in ditches, five rollover crashes, and 37 hit-and-runs.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit reported 34 calls last month, including drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies assigned to Eastview Mall responded to 131 calls and made 26 arrests. Stolen property valued at nearly $9,000 was recovered.
• The civil division attempted service on 300 papers and served 235, including 30 family court papers and 55 subpoenas. Deputies assisted on 13 evictions during the month.
The civil office received 50 warrants during the month and closed out 54.
• Marine patrols continued on Canandaigua and Honeoye lakes.
• Seven road patrol recruit deputies completed their field officer training with an experienced officer, and graduated from the Finger Lakes Basic Police Academy.
• Deputies continue to process pistol permit applications. Henderson said 262 investigations have been done so far this year.
• Special traffic patrols were worked in the towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, and Victor. Deputies issued 35 tickets in Canandaigua, 27 in Farmington, 8 in Geneva, and 39 in Victor.
• There were 194 people remanded to the county jail last month — 139 males and 55 females. There were 150 people held at the jail for centralized arraignment.
• The special investigation (narcotics) unit made eight arrests, including third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (class B felonies).
With fall approaching, Henderson is also reminding drivers to be aware that car-deer collisions are likely to rise due to the mating season and hunting season, which opens Oct. 1 for bow hunters.
“Deer become more active this time of year,” he said.