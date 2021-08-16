CANANDAIGUA — In an effort to get some new deputies in the ranks, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson has announced an upcoming civil service exam.
“We have a number of openings that we are trying to fill,” Henderson said.
The county police officer exam is scheduled for Sept. 18. The deadline to sign up is Aug. 27.
More information, including a description of the job and qualifications, can be found at bit.ly/3AF8vGC. Henderson said those hired off the exam will be attending the next session of the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy in February 2022.
Henderson reports the following sheriff’s office statistics for July:
• The 911 Center processed 14,787 “events,” including 4,587 for the sheriff’s office. There were 1,422 calls for emergency services, 510 for fire departments, 1,196 events for the Geneva Police Department and 1,632 for the Canandaigua PD.
Deputies responded to 12 calls for reported drug overdoses, using Narcan nine times to revive people. There were no fatal overdoses.
• There were 414 motor-vehicle crashes in the county during the month, 25 resulting in injury but no fatalities. There were 131 property-damage only crashes, 80 car-deer collisions, six vehicles in ditches, seven rollover crashes, and 15 hit-and-run crashes.
• Sheriff’s deputies made 17 driving while intoxicated arrests in July and responded to 33 mental health calls.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit had nine calls during July including drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies assigned to Eastview Mall responded to 245 calls and made six arrests.
• The civil division attempted service on 247 papers and served 177, including 43 family court papers and 44 subpoenas. There were five evictions during the month.
The civil office received 49 warrants last month and closed out 36 warrants.
• Deputies continue to process pistol permit applications, completing 277 investigations so far this year.
• Deputies issued 449 traffic tickets during the month. Special traffic patrols were worked in the towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, Victor, and South Bristol; deputies issued 25 tickets in Canandaigua, 28 in Farmington, six in Geneva, 12 in Victor, and 28 in South Bristol.
• There were 101 people (69 males) remanded to the county jail in June. Another 27 people were held at the jail for arraignment.
• The special investigations unit (narcotics) made four arrests last month, including the felony charges of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Deputies verified 25 addresses for people listed on the state Sex Offender Registry. There were 15 address changes, four vehicle information updates/registrations, nine employer updates, 10 internet/email updates, and 13 phone number changes.