CANANDAIGUA — What was supposed to be a celebratory lunch turned into a lifesaving effort by Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson and two members of his command staff.
Henderson said he and Undersheriff Dave Frasca were taking Christian Smith — chief of corrections — to lunch in Canandaigua last month after the county jail was recently reaccredited by the state. They were close by and responded after hearing of a drug overdose.
Henderson used his Narcan kit to revive the 34-year-old woman, who had stopped breathing. Frasca and Smith helped with the effort.
“She was right at the cusp,” said Henderson, who has revived overdose victims in the past during his long career as a deputy. “Our deputies do this all the time and do it well.”
In fact, Henderson said there were 40 calls to 911 last month for reported overdoses. Narcan was used on another occasion to revive a victim.
Henderson is also reporting the following statistics for July:
• The 911 Center processed 15,361 “events,” including 6,747 for the sheriff’s office/state police. There were 1,230 calls for emergency medical services, 421 for fire departments, 2,244 events for the Geneva police and 4,719 for the Canandaigua police.
• There were 307 motor-vehicle crashes in July, 50 resulting in injury. There were 154 property-damage-only crashes, 64 car-deer collisions, five vehicles in ditches, 12 rollover crashes, and 22 hit-and-runs.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit reported 47 calls last month, including drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies assigned to Eastview Mall responded to 118 calls and made eight arrests. Stolen property valued at nearly $9,000 was recovered.
• The civil division attempted service on 296 papers and served 230, including 27 family court papers and 39 subpoenas. Deputies assisted on seven evictions during the month.
The civil office received 59 warrants and closed out 47. Twelve of the warrants were received and executed the same day.
• Marine patrols continued on Canandaigua and Honeoye lakes.
• Seven road patrol recruit deputies continued field officer training with an experienced officer.
• Deputies continue to process pistol permit applications. Henderson said 237 investigations have been done so far this year.
• Special traffic patrols were worked in the towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, and Victor. Deputies issued 48 tickets in Canandaigua, 26 in Farmington, 18 in Geneva, and 29 in Victor.
• There were 164 people committed to the county jail last month — 122 males and 42 females. There were 132 people held at the jail for centralized arraignment.
• The special investigation (narcotics) unit made three arrests in July, including third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (class B felonies).
