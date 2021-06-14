CANANDAIGUA — Boat traffic on Canandaigua Lake has been heavy with the arrival of warm weather, and it comes as no surprise to Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson.
“Boat sales are at an all-time high, and with that there will be more boats on the waterways in the county,” said Henderson, whose sheriff’s office Marine Patrol covers Canandaigua and Honeoye lakes.
In his monthly report, Henderson highlights information for people to have a safe, enjoyable summer on the water:
• New York requires anyone born after Jan. 1, 1993 to complete a boater safety course. Henderson said in 2025, operators of all motorized vessels — including personal watercraft — will be required to complete one.
• Personal flotation devices (life jackets) must be worn at all times on a watercraft by children under 12. Those over 12 on a boat are not required to wear them at all times, but they are recommended and a life jacket must be onboard and readily available for all passengers.
• Vessels 16 feet or longer must have a visual distress signal such as hand-held flares, especially for night. They must also have an orange flag, fire extinguisher, whistle or anchor horn, and first-aid kit.
• It is against the law to operate a vessel while impaired or intoxicated by alcohol and/or drugs. An operator with a blood-alcohol level of .08%, like a motor-vehicle driver, is considered legally intoxicated.
• In case of emergency, call 911, stay on the phone if possible and follow the dispatcher’s directions.
• For more information, go to ontariosheriff.org and under the divisions tab go to law enforcement and MRV division. It has information on the state boating guide.
Henderson also reports the following sheriff’s office statistics for May:
• The 911 Center processed 15,196 “events,” including 4,246 for the sheriff’s office. There were 1,269 calls for emergency services, 335 for fire departments, 1,276 events for the Geneva Police Department and 1,360 for the Canandaigua PD.
Deputies responded to three calls for reported drug overdoses, using Narcan twice to revive people. Those overdoses were not fatal.
• There were 388 motor-vehicle crashes in the county during the month, 32 resulting in injury but no fatalities. There were 122 property-damage only crashes, 83 car-deer collisions, seven vehicles in ditches, 11 rollover crashes, and 17 hit-and-run crashes.
• Sheriff’s deputies made 11 driving while intoxicated arrests in May and responded to 33 mental health calls.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit had nine calls during May including drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies assigned to Eastview Mall responded to 295 calls and made four arrests.
• The civil division attempted service on 226 papers and served 175, including 30 family court papers and 55 subpoenas. There were no evictions during the month.
The civil office received 28 warrants last month and closed out 27 warrants.
• Deputies continue to process pistol permit applications, completing 242 investigations so far this year.
• Special traffic patrols were worked in the towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, Victor, and South Bristol. Deputies issued 28 tickets in Canandaigua, 12 in Farmington, six in Geneva, 23 in Victor, and two in South Bristol.
• There were 95 people (78 males) remanded to the county jail in May. Another 47 people were held at the jail for arraignment.
• The special investigations unit (narcotics) made five arrests last month, including the felony charges of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Deputies verified 26 addresses for people listed on the state Sex Offender Registry. There were 22 address changes, five vehicle information updates/registrations, five employer updates, 15 internet/email updates, and eight phone number changes.