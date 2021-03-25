PENN YAN — Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike is alerting the public to recent scams involving economic stimulus payments and unemployment fraud.
Spike said with the recent release of the $1,400 stimulus payments, scammers are trying to get that money from people through phone calls, text messages, email and other electronic means, including fraudulent websites.
“Anyone at any age can fall victim to these scams if they are not cautious,” Spike said.
The most recent scams include offers to help people get COVID-19 vaccines, stimulus payments, and unemployment benefits. Spike said county residents, even those who are employed, are getting notices — from the state Department of Labor — saying benefit claims are being fraudulently filed on their behalf.
“Many of these false claims are coming out of the New York City area,” Spike said.
Spike urges people to promptly report unemployment fraud to their employer, the Department of Labor at webapps.labor.ny.gov/dews/ui/fraud/report-fraud.shtm, the sheriff’s office, or their local police agency.
“Identity theft is one of the fastest growing crimes in the USA,” Spike said. “The days of doing burglaries are being replaced by the criminal using a keyboard.”