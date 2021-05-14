ROMULUS — The Seneca County sheriff’s office routinely gets calls from residents about scams and frauds.
Sheriff Tim Luce just can’t remember a time when there were so many of them.
“The sheriff’s office has been flooded with several different types of these crimes recently, and it is important for residents to be aware of them,” he said.
An ongoing fraud deals with scammers applying for unemployment benefits in other people’s names. Victims can contact their local law enforcement agency or the state Department of Labor at (888) 598-2077.
Luce said a recent local scam involves Facebook Marketplace. Sheriff’s investigators arrested a former Tyre resident who allegedly received electronic payments for items she did not deliver.
Another scam involves the Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance, where people get a Facebook message from what appears to be a known friend but is a fake account. The victim is told they have won $20,000 and asked to send gift cards to pay for shipping taxes.
Other frauds involve scammers claiming to be from a federal agency such as the Internal Revenue Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, or Federal Bureau of Investigation. They claim some type of violation involving a person’s taxes or computer, and offer to resolve the issue for a one-time payment.
Luce said people should immediately end any suspicious communication and call law enforcement.
“If something seems to good to be true, it probably is,” Luce said. “Citizens should also never give personal information to anyone over the phone unless they absolutely trust who they are speaking to, and never send money or gift card information to people you don’t know.”
Anyone with questions can contact the sheriff’s office criminal investigations division at (315) 220-3240.
Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere reported the following sheriff’s office activity for April:
April 8 — The narcotics unit arrested a suspect for allegedly possessing crack cocaine in Seneca Falls.
April 9 — An inmate at the county jail was charged with possessing contraband and creating a hazardous condition.
April 13 — A social services fraud investigation resulted in five people charged with numerous felonies and misdemeanors.
April 14 — Deputies arrested a suspect in an alleged domestic violence case in the town of Waterloo.
April 14 — Narcotics officers arrested a person for allegedly selling crack cocaine in Seneca Falls.
Sheriff’s office deputies and investigators responded to 1,162 calls in April, making 47 arrests. The narcotics unit started 10 new drug cases and made eight arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 14 cases. It has recouped more than $90,000 this year.
Deputies responded to 11 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 42. Nearly $32,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to more than $125,000.
In the civil division, there were 24 summons/complaints/services and 18 income executions. Deputies assisted with two evictions.