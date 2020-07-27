HOPEWELL — More than 300 registered sex offenders live in Ontario County, and one deputy checks on all of them.
“The deputy monitors and physically checks all addresses and other information that is required by court order when someone is placed on the registry. That’s all he does,” Sheriff Kevin Henderson said. “We continue to revamp the program, but we do keep an eye on all of them.”
In his monthly report for June, Henderson said the deputy — who is part-time and works 25 hours a week — followed up on information regarding 66 offenders during the month. That included verifying 40 addresses, six address changes, 15 photo updates, three vehicle information updates, one employer update and one internet/email update.
Henderson said people can check his office’s website (ontariosheriff.org) to see where sex offenders are living in the county. If one is living in their neighborhood, don’t be surprised to see the deputy checking on them.
“I call it a red-and-white in the driveway and a cop on the porch,” Henderson said. “We do these checks randomly.”
Henderson also reported the following statistics from June:
• The 911 Center processed 14,243 “events,” including 5,485 for the sheriff’s office, 1,068 calls for emergency medical services, 350 calls for fire departments, 632 events for the Geneva Police Department and 822 for the Canandaigua PD.
There were 22 calls for drug overdoses. Deputies used Narcan four times to revive a victim.
• There were 346 motor-vehicle crashes during the month, 23 resulting in injury but no fatalities. There were 96 property-damage only crashes, 92 car/deer collisions, four vehicles in ditches, four rollover crashes and 24 hit-and-runs.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit reported 14 calls for service including drug searches, trackings, public presentations and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies assigned to Eastview Mall responded to 54 calls, making three larceny arrests. They also dealt with one disturbance, one suicidal person, eight vehicle accidents, five suspicious people and assisted on three ambulance calls at the mall.
• The civil division attempted service on 132 papers and served 42, including family court papers and subpoenas. There were no evictions during the month.
The civil office received 21 warrants during the month and closed out 24 warrants.
• Deputies continue to process pistol permit applications, with 147 investigations completed so far this year. Henderson said deputies have not been able to process newer applications due to the previous closure of the county clerk’s office due to COVID-19, but now that the clerk’s office is again accepting applications, his office will begin doing background checks for new applicants.
• Special traffic patrols were worked in the towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, Victor and South Bristol during June. Deputies issued six tickets in Canandaigua, 44 in Farmington, 10 in Geneva, 27 in Victor and 13 in South Bristol.
• Eight-five people were committed to the jail in June, and 57 were held for arraignment.
• The special investigation (narcotics) unit made eight arrests during the month, including felony charges of possession and sale of a controlled substance.
Henderson said there were two overdose deaths in May, and the investigations are ongoing to arrest those responsible for selling the drugs that caused those deaths.