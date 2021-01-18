ROMULUS — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office made the holidays brighter for local families last month.
In their monthly “snapshot” for December, Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said deputies delivered gifts to children through the “Shop with a Sheriff” program.
Personnel from the corrections division also “adopted” 27 families at Glove House in Waterloo for Christmas gifts from Santa. Glove House, a not-for-profit corporation, provides services including crisis stabilization, counseling, advocacy, and creation of positive learning environments.
Cleere said the corrections division was recently reaccredited by the state Department of Criminal Justice Services for a five-year period. Police agencies achieve accreditation by meeting numerous standards.
“We were reaccredited with many kind remarks by the assessors about the professionalism of the facility and employees,” Cleere said.
An accreditation assessment for the sheriff’s office law enforcement division is ongoing. It is expected to be completed in late January.
Luce and Cleere also report the following in December:
Dec. 10 — The sheriff’s office closed its investigation into the death of a 3-year-old child at a farm in Varick. The parents were charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Dec. 11 — Deputies found cocaine while investigating an impaired driving crash in the town of Waterloo. The driver was arrested.
Dec. 19 — A man at a domestic violence incident allegedly threatened deputies with a loaded shotgun in Romulus. He was apprehended without incident.
Dec. 23 — Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant while working a child sexual abuse case in Romulus. Two adults and one juvenile were arrested.
Dec. 27 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident in Interlaken, where a person was physically accosted and held against their will with a child involved. The suspect was apprehended without incident.
Sheriff’s office deputies and investigators responded to 945 calls in December, making 71 arrests. The narcotics unit started seven new drug cases and made four arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 28 cases. It recouped more than $240,000 in 2020.
Deputies responded to nine mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 34. More than $32,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to about $460,000.
In the civil division, there were 28 summons/complaints/services and 16 income executions.