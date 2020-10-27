VARICK — The Seneca County sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a young boy Oct. 23.
In a short press release issued Monday, the sheriff’s office said deputies and investigators went to Ernsberger Road to check on a report of an unresponsive 3-year-old boy. Police said extensive lifesaving measures were tried and the boy was taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.
The death appears to be accidental, police said. Authorities did not provide the victim’s name.
The Romulus Fire Department, North Seneca Ambulance, and South Seneca Ambulance also responded to the scene.
The sheriff’s office is investigating with the help of Seneca County Child Protective Services.