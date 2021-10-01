CANANDAIGUA — While the immediate future of the Ontario County sheriff’s office is unsettled following the resignation of Sheriff Kevin Henderson, those dealing with the aftermath of a weeks-long controversy hope a healing process can begin.
“The men and women who put on the uniforms each day and do the job that only a small percentage of our population are willing to do are the backbone of this agency and that will be the case no matter who sits behind the desk of the sheriff,” Chief Deputy John Falbo said in a long press release sent to media outlets Wednesday, the day after Henderson stepped down. “The remaining administration of this office is dedicated to supporting our backbone employees and first-line supervisors in this time of healing to ensure the continuation of quality and professional service to the public.”
Henderson, who launched the first salvo in a dispute with county officials early last month but has been silent since, ended weeks of speculation about his future by resigning late Tuesday afternoon. He did so through a statement from his attorney, Eugene Welch.
“Representatives of the Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson and Ontario County recently met and determined that it is in the best interest of the sheriff, his family, and the employees of Ontario County that the sheriff resign his office effective immediately,” Welch said. “Neither the sheriff nor the county have any additional statement regarding the sheriff’s resignation.”
County Administrator Chris DeBolt and Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Marren did not respond to an email from the Times seeking comment on Henderson’s decision. They also did not address the leadership of the sheriff’s office after the resignations of Henderson and Undersheriff Dave Frasca, who quit in early September.
Falbo, as chief deputy, is the highest-ranking member of the sheriff’s office.
“The sheriff’s office administration and union leadership will maintain communication with county leadership as the process of selecting an interim sheriff takes place to ensure the best fit for this office, the support of the employees is garnered, and a smooth transition transpires,” Falbo said. “As this occurs, we will continue to work closely with county leadership to then find a solution in mitigating the significant loss of personnel we have seen over the past three years with a proper retention and recruitment plan.”
Last month, the county Board of Supervisors approved a committee to investigate allegations of misconduct in the sheriff’s office. The committee issued the first round of subpoenas recently.
Around the same time, a union representing sheriff’s deputies, sergeants and investigators urged Henderson to resign and said it had no confidence in his ability to do the job. The Ontario County Police Benevolent Association said Henderson created a toxic culture and officers left the sheriff’s department at an unprecedented rate during Henderson’s nearly three-year tenure.
“The Ontario County Police Benevolent Association is pleased by Kevin Henderson’s decision to resign as sheriff,” Inv. Lee Martin, the union’s president, said in a statement. “The members of the OCPBA voiced their opinion regarding this sheriff’s administration and are now looking forward to the opportunity to heal and move on. The members of the OCPBA will continue to provide professional police services to the residents of Ontario County as they have through this entire process, and appreciate the support that they continually receive from the community that they serve.”
Falbo said during some difficult times, employees in all divisions of the sheriff’s office — 911, road patrol, investigations, and corrections — have continued providing county residents with the best possible service.
“They have been and will continue to ensure the phones are being answered, the calls are being serviced, the laws are being enforced, crimes are being investigated, our courts are secured, and the incarcerated individuals are provided the utmost care and respect while in our custody,” he said. “This will not change.”
Falbo added that sheriff’s office administration are committed to working with employees and “mending broken relationships with county administration, the Board of Supervisors, district attorney’s office and other county agencies so that we all can work together in making the OCSO a place people want to come and work again, which in turn will only improve the quality of public service and safety provided.”
“In the meantime, we ask the public to allow the OCSO to heal and move forward,” Falbo added. “The support from this community for OCSO has always been top notch and greatly appreciated by members of this office. Please put aside feelings regarding the circumstances behind this situation and think of the employees first and foremost. We ask for the continued support of our men and women who have held the line during very trying times but still strap on their boots and go to work every day to serve you to the best of their ability.”