ROMULUS — The Seneca County sheriff’s office will conduct its fourth annual Citizens Police Academy this fall.
Beginning Nov. 5, there will be four Thursday sessions from 6-9 p.m. The others are set for Nov. 12 and 19, and Dec. 3.
Each night will focus on different aspects of the sheriff’s office and provide an inside look at administration, road patrol, criminal investigations, and corrections. Classroom and hands-on activities will be overseen by people who do the job.
Those completing the program will be scheduled for an optional ride-a-long with a deputy, get a certificate of completion, and receive a T-shirt.
People must be able to attend all four sessions.
A light background check will be done. Applicants must be at least 21, residents of the county, and have a genuine interest in good citizenship.
“There are no physical requirements, only a desire to learn,” Luce said, adding that the academy gives people a better understanding of law enforcement and how the sheriff’s office works.
Class size is limited to 10 people to maximize the experience and allow for COVID-19 protocols. Eligible applicants that do not make this year’s academy will be considered for future ones.
Interested residents can contact Danielle Thompson at (315) 220-3403 or dthompson@co.seneca.ny.us.