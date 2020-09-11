ROMULUS — Last November, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office hosted its first crisis intervention training to help police deal with people showing signs of mental illness.
The sheriff’s office will be doing it again this November as part of police reform measures. The training likely will be capped at 20 officers, including the sheriff’s office and local police departments, due to anticipated COVID-19 restrictions.
“Our goal is to hold the class every year until all of our officers are trained to do this,” Undersheriff John Cleere said.
Crisis intervention training, known as CIT, includes instruction on types of mental illness, tactics for de-escalation, officer wellness, suicidal subjects, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and more.
Cleere added that the sheriff’s office is working with the Seneca County Criminal Justice Advisory Board, which includes members of the Waterloo, Seneca Falls and Interlaken police departments, as part of the state-mandated police reform and reinvention plan. Three forums have been scheduled this month.
“We are looking forward to the upcoming community forums,” Cleere said.
In their monthly “snapshot” for August, Sheriff Tim Luce and Cleere reported the following:
Aug. 13 — A domestic incident in the town of Waterloo turned violent when the suspect allegedly forced a bag over the head of the victim, who began suffocating. Deputies arrested the suspect.
Aug. 20 — Deputies responded to the report of a car crashing into a house in the town of Waterloo. The driver was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs.
Aug. 22 — A fatal car/ATV accident happened in Covert. The investigation continues.
Aug. 30 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident involving a knife in Junius. The suspect was arrested without incident.
Aug. 31 — The sheriff’s office investigated a sexual abuse case in Interlaken. A suspect was charged with forcible touching.
Deputies and investigators responded to 1,198 calls in August, making 46 arrests. The narcotics unit started three new drug cases and made two arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated seven cases. It has recouped more than $129,000 to date.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail in August was 49. Nearly $49,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to more than $311,000.
In the civil division, there were 40 summons/complaints/services and 12 income executions. Deputies assisted with no evictions.