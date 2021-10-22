CANANDAIGUA — For more than three hours Thursday, an Ontario County committee looking into allegations of misconduct in the sheriff’s office discussed numerous documents behind closed doors.
“We apologize for the long executive session,” West Bloomfield Supervisor Todd Campbell said during a meeting of what has been dubbed the “209 Committee,” so named because Local Law 209 gives the board authorization to appoint a committee with subpoena power to look into allegations of wrongdoing by county officials in any department.
“Due to legal discussions and the documents, which reference names and titles, we need to maintain their privacy,” added Campbell, who chairs the committee.
This was the second meeting of the panel following the resignation of Sheriff Kevin Henderson and Undersheriff Dave Frasca. The first meeting was two weeks ago.
Like the first meeting, Thursday’s affair was held largely in executive session. The committee has subpoena power, and Campbell referenced a hard drive with hundreds of pages of documents the committee will examine.
“We had a very standard discussion during the executive session,” Campbell told the public afterward. “We will be reviewing policies, procedures and changes (for the sheriff’s office) with human resources, the county attorney’s office, and the sheriff’s office.”
While there has been talk of an interim sheriff being appointed soon, that had not happened as of Thursday afternoon. In a brief email to the Times Thursday, county Administrator Chris DeBolt said the county will issue a press release when an interim sheriff is appointed and files oath-of-office forms.
For now, Chief Deputy John Falbo is the highest-ranking member of the sheriff’s office. He has pledged the full cooperation of the office in the investigation.
County officials began taking a close look at the sheriff’s office following numerous complaints to the county’s anonymous tip line in late 2020. DeBolt said a months-long investigation was “extremely concerning” and highlighted poor leadership and low morale in the sheriff’s office.
Campbell said the committee will meet again in two weeks and has extended a deadline for documents obtained by subpoena to Nov. 18.