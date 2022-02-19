CANANDAIGUA — It now appears a report on allegations of misconduct in the Ontario County sheriff’s office will come out in late March or early April.
Whether the media or the public will have access to it then or after remains to be seen.
At Thursday night’s county Board of Supervisors meeting, West Bloomfield Supervisor Todd Campbell — who chairs what has been dubbed the “209 Committee” — talked briefly about the panel’s progress. Local Law 209 allows the board to appoint a committee with subpoena power to look into allegations of wrongdoing by county officials in any department.
Campbell said the committee last met Feb. 10. It has been meeting about every other week since October, shortly after the resignation of Sheriff Kevin Henderson and Undersheriff Dave Frasca.
Henderson’s predecessor, longtime county Sheriff Phil Povero, is serving in an interim role until the end of this year.
“We should have a report to the board by the end of March or early April,” he said. “It will be by the first quarter of the year.”
Campbell and other county officials have declined to say if the report will be made public at some point. Almost all of the committee’s work has been in executive session since it involves personnel, and those sessions have been limited to committee members and select others including the county administrator, county attorney, and outside counsel.
The committee is believed to be the first of its kind in county history.
While county officials have not gone into specifics on the allegations of misconduct, they have referred to instances of sexual harassment and inappropriate language in the workplace. Campbell previously referenced an “outdated and inefficient” committee in the sheriff’s office that used to look internally into sexual harassment complaints.
At their meeting in late January, supervisors unanimously approved a compliance investigator who now has an office at the sheriff’s department.
“We will turn over some aspects of our investigation to the compliance investigator,” Campbell said. “A second compliance officer will be starting at the end of March.”
While Campbell didn’t get into specifics of what could be in the report, he did say the committee has found behavior and actions by former, current and senior upper-level officials in the sheriff’s department violate county policies and do not reflect the values and beliefs of the county.
“These will be referred to the compliance investigator for recommendations on training, discipline or other remedial actions we feel are necessary,” he said.
In other board matters:
• COVID-19 UPDATE — The board heard from Mary Beer, director of public health, who said the number of new Covid cases in the county is going down — a trend seen in many other parts of the state and country.
“It’s going down slower than I would like, but we are headed in the right direction,” Beer said. “We saw a recent spike in cases, but that could be due to Super Bowl Sunday.”
Beer said there were about 85 new cases in the county per day in early February, but that number is down to about 45 per day now. She added that there are still new cases in nursing homes, but most residents have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic due to vaccines.
Beer said there have been two recent Covid-related deaths in the county, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 177.
“There are a lot of at-home test kits out in the community, and people are using them and self-reporting positive cases,” she said. “Like last year, flu does not appear to be a significant issue this year.”
County Administrator Chris DeBolt said the county continues to distribute at-home test kits and masks, and the county has lifted its mask mandate in county buildings.
Three people opposing mask mandates and mandatory vaccinations — Bethany Shoemaker and Maureen Quigley of Phelps, and Tom Gillette of East Bloomfield — spoke to the board Thursday.
“Your time has come to support the people or support vaccine mandates,” Quigley said. “This vaccine is neither safe or effective.”
• SEARCH COMMITTEES — DeBolt said committees to find a new county economic developer and deputy county administrator continue their work. Mike Manikowski, the county’s longtime economic developer, retired at the end of last year.
The deputy administrator position has also been open since the end of 2021, when Brian Young retired. Sean Barry — the county’s chief information officer — was appointed to the position, but later decided to return to his information technology job.