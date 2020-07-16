HOPEWELL — Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts has no problem with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent executive order, which requires local governments and police agencies to have an extensive review of police policies and a new plan in place by next year.
What he and other sheriffs would also like to see, however, is support from the state Legislature for law enforcement and protection for those officers.
“I’m not downplaying the executive order. I do not disagree with it and will abide by it,” Virts said. “This is about protecting our workers and their families ... and protecting the public.”
Virts and other area sheriffs spoke on that topic during a press conference Wednesday in Ontario County. It was one of several held in the state after the state sheriffs’ association came out with 10 legislative proposals for protecting the public and police.
The proposals came after weeks of conversation among sheriffs about the recent confrontations across the nation between police and the public.
“Unfortunately, many politicians and community activists, and some in the media, have fostered an attitude toward a, or even glamorizes, resistance to lawful authority,” said Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty, who read a prepared statement. “It should be readily apparent to everyone that, with some notable exceptions, most of the recent tragic incidents which resulted in the injury or death of an individual at the hands of the police have begun with refusal by that individual to comply with a lawful order.”
“When an individual refuses to comply with a lawful order, the police officer is faced with a choice between walking away from the wrongdoer or taking some action. Action often leads to reaction, and escalation begins,” Dougherty added. “Officers are trained in de-escalation, but that requires some cooperation on both sides.”
Dougherty highlighted two proposals. One would make resisting arrest, now a misdemeanor, a felony that can’t be reduced by plea bargain.
“There is a time and place to question an officer’s actions, but not in the middle of the street when the officer is under the pressure of trying to bring a situation under control for thea safety of the public,” he said. “If you are told you are under arrest, take your argument to the courtroom, not the street. Nobody wins when people resist.”
The sheriffs would also like to see a felony failure to retreat law. It would apply to a person who gets within 25 feet of a police officer engaged in his or her duties — when that person is ordered to halt or retreat.
“You can film us all you want,” Virts said. “That is OK, but it’s not OK to do it right on top of us.”
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike also spoke at the press conference. Ontario and Seneca counties were represented by undersheriffs Dave Frasca and John Cleere, respectively.
“Our officers are highly trained in many areas, including use of force, and our goal is to de-escalate a situation. We are finding more and more that our police officers are peace officers as well,” Spike said. “We look forward to working with the public. Our people want to do a good job.”
Virts and other sheriffs said they will work with area state legislators on the proposals.
“We will continue to put pressure on the Legislature,” he said.
“We believe the large majority of New Yorkers support law enforcement. That doesn’t mean we are always right,” Dougherty said. “I worry about the future of law enforcement and wonder who wants to be a police officer today. I still believe this is a noble career.”