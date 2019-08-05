HEMLOCK, Livingston County — More than $11,000 was raised for a Keuka Lake camp during the first-ever “Sheriffs Showdown,” held July 20 during the Hemlock Fair.
Several sheriffs from across the state took part in the horseback riding competition, which included several skills related to riding. The winner was Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson also competed, as did sheriffs Craig DuMond (Delaware County), Timothy Howard (Erie), Colleen O’Neill (Jefferson), Michael Carpinelli (Lewis), Todd Baxter (Monroe), James Allard (Steuben), and Greg Rudolph (Wyoming).
Proceeds and donations from the event go to the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute summer camp on Keuka Lake. Now in its 43rd year, the camp accommodates more than 900 boys and girls from across the state.
The campers, ranging from 9-12 years old and coming from fiscally challenged homes, attend at no charge. More than 50 campers from Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties are attending the camp this summer.
Several of the sheriffs who competed, including Henderson, took lessons before the competition. Henderson said before the event, he had last ridden a horse about 40 years ago.
“I did have the opportunity to practice about four times with the Monroe County mounted unit. Actually, the horse I was on was one of their horses,” said Henderson, noting the horse (Monty) was a former thoroughbred at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack. “I really enjoyed participating.”
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike, chairman of the state sheriffs’ institute, helped organize the event. Judging the event was John Walsh, formerly of “America’s Most Wanted” and now “In Pursuit with John Walsh.”
People can still donate by going to gofundme.com and searching for sheriffs’ showdown. Spike said the institute plans on making the showdown an annual event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.