While local sheriffs would like to see their residents follow Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent directive on Thanksgiving gatherings to stop the spread of COVID-19, it doesn’t mean they will be enforcing it.
“Our deputies will not be counting vehicles in driveways, nor peeping into windows to count persons in order to break up a home gathering,” Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said. “However, given this pandemic period I encourage all citizens to be responsible and use their own best judgment on large gatherings in one’s home, and especially on masking, social distancing, and sanitation, to stay safe and healthy as they celebrate gathering traditions or not.”
Cuomo issued a Nov. 11 executive order limiting gatherings at private residences — indoors or outdoors — to 10 people. Almost immediately, many sheriffs said they would not be enforcing it, prompting Cuomo to bring up the subject at a Nov. 18 press conference on the rising number of novel coronavirus cases across the state.
“I don’t believe as a law enforcement officer you have a right to pick and choose what laws you will enforce,” Cuomo said. “That is frankly frightening to me as an individual, frightening to democracy, it’s arrogant and a violation of Constitutional duty.”
The Times emailed local sheriffs and police chiefs after the press conference. All four area sheriffs and Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua replied, while several other police chiefs did not.
“The governor’s order causes serious concern for this agency as well as others regarding how this would even be enforced, simply because this is not a criminal offense,” Passalacqua said. “Further, there are several constitutional questions that come into play in thinking about the enforcement of this to include the right to privacy, warrant-less searches, and the freedom to gather/assemble peacefully in a private residence.”
“I believe this executive order has many downfalls,” Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce added. “First and foremost, I believe this order has some serious constitutional problems to include infringement on religious rights. That being said, the sheriff’s office will not be actively going around looking for violations.
“We do encourage Seneca County residents to act responsibly, stay safe, wear your masks and have a happy Thanksgiving.”
Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said while he encourages families to abide by the governor’s directive, he will not have his deputies on the lookout for large gatherings.
“I believe in the science of how to reduce the spread of COVID-19. However, this office will not enforce or respond to reports of gatherings of 10 or more during the Thanksgiving holiday time period, or at any time,” he said. “This is a health pandemic that should be enforced by health officials. For this office to engage family gatherings on private property without probable cause of a criminal matter is outside the scope and functions of this office and law enforcement as a whole.
“For me this is not in defiance of Gov. Cuomo, but respecting the sanctuary of someone’s home where no criminal activity is involved.”
The Times also reached out to state police for this article. William “Beau” Duffy, director of public information for the state police in Albany, declined to comment on the matter.
Like his colleagues in neighboring counties, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said residents should use proper judgment when gathering. He added that Cuomo’s directive had no clarity on how it would be enforced.
“Constitutional rights also need to be considered, as well as the reasonable expectation of privacy in one’s home. That is a foundation of our freedoms,” Henderson said. “Our deputies will not be going throughout the county checking to see the number of individuals regarding the gatherings for Thanksgiving celebrations.”