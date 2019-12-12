WATERLOO — After 16 years on the Seneca County Board of Supervisors, including two stints and six years as chairman, Bob Shipley’s last regular meeting was Tuesday.
Shipley fell eight votes short in his re-election bid last month.
In his remarks Tuesday, the Waterloo Republican said that as he transitions out of elected office he is “extremely proud of the transformation that has occurred here in Seneca County.”
“I look forward to seeing our county continue to build off the momentum that has been created over the last few years and wish elected officials nothing but success in their noble endeavors,” Shipley said.
He thanked all county employees, supervisory staff and department heads for a “job well done,” calling county employees the county’s most valuable resource. Shipley recognized himself and five other board members who will be leaving at the end of the year, leading them in a round of applause.
David Kaiser of Romulus, who also began in 2004; Lee Davidson of Lodi, who began in 2008; Walt Prouty of Ovid, who joined the board in 2010; Greg Lazzaro of Seneca Falls, who began in 2014; and Lisa Hochadel of Waterloo also are departing. Hochadel served a single, two-year term.
“Record investments have given Seneca County a strong economy with one of the lowest unemployment rates in New York state and a property tax levy that has been held flat for consecutive years,’’ Shipley said. “We are blessed to have both a dedicated county workforce as well as strong community leaders that share a common passion for making Seneca County a great place to live, work and visit. From cost-saving shared municipal services to improving the ‘One Seneca’ concept between the county, Chamber of Commerce and the IDA’s economic development efforts, to leveraging our collective assets in order to try and create the state’s first veterans cemetery, Seneca County has been a model example for unlocking the immense potential that exists when forces come together for the greater good.”
In other matters Tuesday:
ODORS — John Dendis, a resident of Burgess Road in Waterloo, complained about the ongoing odors emanating from nearby Seneca Meadows.
He said odors became noticeable in the spring of 2016, a time when Dendis was trying to decide whether to build an addition to his home or sell the house. Dendis said he met with landfill district manager Kyle Black, who assured him the odors would be gone. Based on that conversation, Dendis said he decided to go ahead with the addition.
“Now it’s May of 2017 and the smell is still very bad,” Dendis continued. “I again met with Kyle, who assured me there was a plan for the odors, but that was a lie,” Dendis said.
“Complaining is futile. Yet a few weeks ago, this board asked the county attorney what could be done to help people who are neighbors to a proposed solar farm. This is the only county I know that questions a solar project, yet does nothing about landfill odors.”
Dendis said he hopes the board that is seated in January — it will feature six new members — will be more willing to advocate for better odor control.
ETTMAN — Fayette Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti said she asked County Attorney David Ettman to see what could be done about landfill odors the same night Shipley asked about helping solar project neighbors. Ettman said the county has no authority to help in either case.
“That is up to the landowners affected,” he said.
Lorenzetti maintained the town of Seneca Falls could do more, which Ettman agreed was possible.
In commenting on his first year as county attorney, Ettman described 2019 as “an interesting year” for him in wading through a host of issues. He said he will continue to fine-tune the county’s new sewer use law and recommended the board consider a water use local law as well.
“I also recommend we review local laws regarding municipal home rule, such as extending the county sales tax and increasing the room occupancy tax,” he said. “They need improvement.”