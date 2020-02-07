WATERLOO — Seneca County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Shipley has been elected chairman of the Chamber Alliance of New York State.
Shipley began serving as CANYS Board of Directors chairman in January. He had been a CANYS board member and vice-chairman since 2015.
A graduate of DeSales High School in Geneva and St. John Fisher College in Rochester, he has been president of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce since 2010.
“I’m extremely pleased to have Jeff serve as chair of our board to help further the work of the Alliance in providing professional development, valuable resources and strong advocacy insights to our Chambers of Commerce throughout the state,” said Peter Aust, executive director of CANYS, a statewide association of more than 70 Chambers of Commerce, in a press release. “Jeff’s passion for chambers is effusive, his experience extensive and I’m confident our association will continue to grow under his leadership.”
Shipley received his Institute for Organizational Management designation in Chamber leadership in 2015 from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce IOM at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.
“It is a great honor for me to serve CANYS in this new role to share my passion for ensuring that Chambers of Commerce exceed their true potential as the leading and most influential business organization in New York state,” Shipley said. “I look forward to working with Chamber professionals across our state to help strengthen the communities in which they serve.”
Shipley said he also is looking forward to an “upstate voice” to statewide legislative matters.
“I am especially proud to showcase the growth and development of the Seneca County Chamber on a larger stage and believe that our local membership will benefit from the increased exposure and additional network connections,” Shipley said.
Aust said Shipley has helped transform the Seneca County chamber into a leading resource for businesses in the Finger Lakes region. He said he helped establish the Chamber as a licensed health insurance brokerage, the first in the state.
“His advocacy efforts on behalf of business-friendly initiatives have garnered national attention and helped contribute to key reforms advanced by a statewide coalition of business groups. His leadership also helped the Seneca Chamber to become a top Tourism Promotion Agency, earning a statewide award for promotion excellence,” Aust said.