WATERLOO — New York is the only state in the country that does not have an official state veterans memorial cemetery.
Bob Shipley, R-Waterloo, chairman of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors, wants to change that.
Tuesday he urged the board and all county residents to write or call state legislators to ask them to designate the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus as the state’s first state veterans memorial cemetery.
“I appeal to all of our honored veterans and all citizens to help in honoring the memory of the more than 530 veterans and their dependents that are buried at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery,’’ Shipley said. He said the cemetery, funded by the state but operated by the county since 2011, is located on a 162-acre parcel off Route 96A that was once part of Sampson Naval Training Station during World War II and then Sampson Air Force Base during the Korean War.
In other action, the board was addressed by Allison Stokes, formerly of Seneca Falls. She praised the board for contributing $15,500 to each of the county’s five public libraries and $7,150 to the Finger Lakes Library System.
But she also said the board should learn from the relationship of the town of Seneca Falls with Barton & Loguidice engineers of Liverpool, a firm that has been working on the county’s south end sewer issues.
“I suggest that the trust the Seneca Falls Town Board has put in Barton and Loguidice to act in the best interests of the town is misplaced,’’ Stokes said. B & L was involved in the design of the proposed sanitary sewer line from east of the Kingdom Road pump station and under the Ludovico Sculpture Trail. That plan required a petition by the town to control the property through eminent domain, a move rejected by the Fourth Department Appellate Division Court in June.
“I believe that the challenge for the town and county is limiting the outsized, dominant influence of B & L,’’ Stokes said.
She noted that the town’s insistence on supporting the Ludovico Sculpture Trail plan ended up costing the town more than $167,000 in fees to the Barclay-Damon law firm of Buffalo that lost the eminent domain case.
