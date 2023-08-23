PENN YAN — A familiar face at the Yates Community Center is moving into a new role.
Officials said Dawn Shipman, the center’s fitness manager, is transitioning into the position of program and events director.
“Dawn’s creative vision will now shape new programs designed for adults, seniors, and youth, spanning from invigorating fitness center classes to captivating community events and more,” officials said in a press release. “Although you may see her less frequently in the fitness center, you can look forward to a range of exciting events, programs, and fitness classes curated by Dawn herself.”
Officials said the change represents a key moment in the community center’s development. As part of the transition process, the center will be bringing in a new fitness center operations specialist who will oversee daily operations.
To learn more about the community center and the new position, see yatescc.org.