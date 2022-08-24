ALBANY — State Sen. Pam Helming has introduced legislation she said will clarify that shooting sports are still allowed under the state’s most recent firearms legislation, which was passed largely in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning New York’s 100-year-old regulations on concealed-carry permits.
A spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul said the measure is unnecessary.
According to Hochul’s office, the law, enacted July 1, restricts the carrying of concealed weapons in “sensitive locations” and establishes that private property owners must expressly allow a person to possess a firearm, rifle, or shotgun on their property. “Individuals who carry concealed weapons in sensitive locations or in contravention of the authority of an owner of private property will face criminal penalties,” a press release on the governor’s website states.
Helming said in a press release this week that her legislation (S.9530), which was introduced Aug. 15, would clarify language in the firearms law. She claims it does not expressly exempt competitive shooting sports events, which often are held at sportsmen’s clubs.
Helming said her bill “would make clear in state law” that firearms are still permitted at shooting sports venues and programs, including school-approved skeet, trap or clay target shooting teams, as well as organizations such as sportsmen’s clubs, youth clubs and scouting camps.
“Shooting sports programs and competitions are conducted safely and responsibly, with applicable training and education,” she said. “They should be allowed to operate as they always have — safely and successfully. The language in our laws matter — and the language in the law that takes effect Sept. 1 unfairly puts these programs at risk.”
The New York State High School Clay Target League said in Helming’s press release that it also is concerned the state law puts these programs and participants at risk of liability.
Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, is the bill’s Assembly sponsor.
“As the founder and coach of a local high school trap shooting team, I know how valuable this sport is to our student-athletes,” Gallahan said. “It is a disgrace that Albany Democrats are singling out shooting sports and these student-athletes. I am proud to sponsor this new legislation to ensure that these sports can continue and to protect our way of life.”
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, a bill co-sponsor, lashed out at Hochul.
“When I first heard of the governor’s plan to squash our way of life, my first thoughts were of my son who participates in his school’s trap shooting program and of the life skills of patience, respect and camaraderie that he and the countless other student-athletes are learning,” he said. “It is policies like these that are causing our families, friends and neighbors to scratch their heads and pack their bags.”
However, Hazel Crampton-Hays, a spokesperson for Hochul, said nothing in the firearms legislation affects shooting sports.
“These are hunting and hunter education activities that will continue to be legal,” she said. “Trap shooting, just like target shooting, is considered a hunting or hunter education activity. Additional information is available on the DEC website and additional guidance related to facets of the new law is being developed by the state and will be released publicly once it is finalized.”
Cramptom-Hays provided excerpts from a question-and-answer on the DEC’s website that addresses the matter:
Q: Do the new laws affect how and where hunter education training can occur?
A: No. Possession of firearms, rifles, and shotguns is lawful for hunter education training in “sensitive locations” including schools, camps, fish and game clubs, and public libraries. As was the case prior to the recent law changes, possession of firearms and live-fire exercises associated with hunter education training may only be conducted with permission from the property owner prior to the training.
And she cites this from the DEC Q&A:
“Target shooting at designated ranges and as part of organized shooting sport activities is considered a fundamental hunting activity, important for hunting preparation and hunter education training, and is therefore lawful according to the new law.”
Helming urges those who support her legislation to sign an online petition at