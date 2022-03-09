GENEVA — City police said a man shot early Sunday morning has been released from Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
“He is local, but we don’t want to divulge any more identifying information than that,” Geneva police Lt. Matt Valenti said Tuesday. “We are still trying to piece this together.”
The shooting happened about 2 a.m. outside the Hog Wallow Tavern on the corner of Castle and Linden streets. Valenti said police are still trying to determine what — if anything — happened inside before the shooting.
The initial press release sent by police Chief Mike Passalacqua about four hours after the incident said the man was shot in the upper body. However, Valenti said the victim, who was taken by private vehicle to Geneva General Hospital and later transferred by ambulance to Strong, was shot in the hand.
Valenti declined to say if the victim knew the shooter, but police believe it was not a random act and there is no cause for public alarm. Police are trying to find people who were at the scene but left before police arrived.
“We have been speaking with (the victim). I wouldn’t say he has been uncooperative,” Valenti said. “It was a downtown bar on a Saturday night. There were other people there, and we would like to speak with them. We are still trying to identify people who could have been witnesses — people of interest.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact GPD Det. JD Winter at (315) 828-6780 or jdw@geneva.ny.us. All information can remain confidential.
Valenti was non-committal when asked if it would be a difficult crime for police to solve.
“Our goal is to solve every crime that occurs in the city,” he said. “None of them are what I would call easy ones.”