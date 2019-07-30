GILROY, Calif. — A Romulus native killed in a mass shooting at a festival in Northern California Sunday is being remembered as a multi-talented, popular member of his high school and college classes who always wore a big smile.
Trevor Irby, a 2012 graduate of Romulus Central School and a 2017 graduate of Keuka College, is among the three reported fatalities of the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Eleven others were injured.
Keuka College President Amy Storey issued a statement Monday afternoon after hearing the news.
“It is with profound sadness that I share the devastating news that a member of the Keuka College family was among the victims of the mass shooting over the weekend in California,” she wrote. “The college community today mourns Trevor Irby, a biology major who graduated in 2017. Our hearts go out to Trevor’s family and loved ones. We are shocked that this latest episode of senseless gun violence resulted in the loss of one of our recent graduates in whom we place so much hope because of their potential to create a brighter tomorrow.”
Storey also expressed condolences to Keuka graduate Sarah Warner, who was with Irby at the festival. On Irby’s Facebook page, he noted he was in a relationship with Warner.
“We were relieved to learn that Sarah was not physically injured in the shooting,” Storey said. “We offer our support and prayers to Sarah and her family.”
Romulus Superintendent Marty Rotz said Irby stood out at the small Seneca County school.
“Trevor was a multi-sport athlete, member of the drama club, band and friend to everyone he knew here in Romulus,” he said in a statement to faculty and staff. “Although his path had taken him far from home, he was still close to many of his classmates and is missed by everyone. Trevor was the type of student who could bring joy, laughs, and comfort to everyone he met. We are proud of his accomplishments from Romulus, Keuka College and his most recent endeavors during his time in California.
“On behalf of everyone at our school, our hearts go out to all the victims of this tragedy and we pray for peace and hope to come to all involved.”
Rotz said by phone Monday that Irby “was just a pleasure and a great young man. Just a fabulous guy.”
Rotz, said the news has traveled fast through the small community.
“It affects everybody,” he said.
Keuka College Chaplain Eric Detar said Irby stood out at the 1,100-student private college.
“Trevor was a real vital, active part of our whole campus community,” he said, adding he was involved in many campus activities.
Detar said he was talking with a colleague, and the one thing they remembered fondly was Irby’s smile.
“She said, ‘Who could ever forget that contagious smile?’” Detar said. “His smile just exuded joy.”
Detar said he’s been in contact with student and staff since the news of his death reached Keuka, and he described it as “a state of shock and disbelief on the campus. They feel numb.”
Detar said these mass shootings are becoming so commonplace that people are forgetting there are humans behind the carnage.
“Every mass shooting or senseless act of violence has a Trevor,” he said. “It’s hard to come to terms with this. Why is this becoming normalized? These things should not happen.”
Storey said when “the timing is appropriate,” Keuka will hold a campus vigil “so that those alumni, students, faculty, staff and community members who knew Trevor and who know Sarah can join in fellowship and reflection.”
Detar said, “We will find a way as a campus to honor his memory. We will celebrate a life while we grieve a life cut too short.”
David Leon, a professor of political science at Keuka, said he had Irby in his International Relations class and believed the Romulus graduate possibly had been pondering a political science major before moving to biology.
“He was a popular guy on campus, from my vantage point,” Leon said. “He was very positive. A lot of smiles. It’s a real tragedy.”
Leon also described him as “enterprising and ambitious.”
Storey said that those who need “comfort or support” are encouraged to contact Detar at (315) 279-5378.
