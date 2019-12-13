SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County Deputy Sheriff's Police Benevolent Association held its fifth annual "Shop with a Sheriff" event Saturday.
As in past years, PBA members partnered with members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Employees Association, escorting nine Seneca County children chosen to participate in the event. Police officers volunteered their time to take the children Christmas shopping for their families at the Seneca Falls/Waterloo Walmart.
Following the shopping spree, a pizza lunch was donated by Pat's Pizzeria in Seneca Falls. Santa Claus stopped by to visit with children after lunch.
The event is funded by both sheriff's office employee unions through "No Shave November" and "No Shave December," which were authorized by Sheriff Tim Luce. More funding comes from numerous sponsors, with union members saying the event would not be possible without those sponsors.
The PBA also credited the sheriff's office administration for their continued support of the program.