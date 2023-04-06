GENEVA — It was only 18 months ago, so Geneva Fire Department Chief Del Parrotta remembers clearly the prolonged rain event in late October of 2021 that flooded several parts of the city — including right in front of the firehouses.
While Wednesday’s rain lasted just a fraction of that time, in some ways it was far worse due to its intensity.
“Both of our fire stations had water damage. I think there was about four feet of water on Geneva Street at one time,” Parrotta said Thursday morning. “We could not get back in the buildings with our vehicles.”
Officials in Ontario, Seneca, and Yates counties reported moderate to significant damage — mostly flooding — from Wednesday’s rainfall, which started in earnest about 5 p.m. and lasted about two hours. While more rain fell later in the night after a lull, the period from late afternoon into the evening was the worst.
“We had more than 70 calls for service overall, mostly for flooded basements,” Parrotta said. “Starting at about 7 p.m. we had 50 calls in a span of two hours. We had flooded streets, disabled vehicles, and people who weren’t able to get out of their vehicles and even some businesses.”
Parrotta said the parking lot at Lattimore Physical Therapy, a business in a low-lying area at West North and Oak streets, flooded.
“The employees couldn’t get out of the building,” he said.
Parrotta said other problem areas were Genesee and Colt streets, Exchange Street, and Jefferson Avenue. An area of Hamilton Street (Routes 5&20) near Jefferson that is prone to flooding had at least several inches of standing water.
City Department of Public Works and fire department crews were out Thursday morning, cleaning up some of the worst areas. Parrotta said he would likely be talking to Joe Venuti, DPW director, about the flooding.
“We may have to look at ways to avoid this from happening again,” Parrotta said.
Added Venuti: “Wednesday’s forecasted severe thunderstorms were predicted to have the greatest threat west of Geneva, but we sure got more than our fair share.”
Venuti praised his staff for keeping the city’s water and wastewater plants operational (see accompanying box), as well as getting streets opened.
“Debris cleanup is continuing throughout the city,” he said.
Venuti said the heavy rain saturated yards and put sump pump systems to the test. Castle Creek breached its banks at North Main Street behind Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home, causing issues on Colt, Elm, Genesee, and Geneva streets.
“Several streets were temporarily closed, but most everything was open shortly after midnight,” he said.
Several areas of the new green infrastructure and planting bed areas done with Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds were damaged, both in the streetscape area and Routes 5&20 sections.
“We will be preparing estimates of damages and will be working to restore as soon as possible,” Venuti said.
Jeff Harloff, Ontario County’s director of emergency management, said in addition to the city of Geneva, other hard-hit areas were West Lake Road and White Springs Road in the town of Geneva, and some areas of Gorham.
“The areas outside the city were related to plugged/washout of cross culvert pipes,” he said. “The town and county highway departments were busy responding to water over the road and cleaning out culvert pipes.”
Ontario County Sheriff David Cirencione and Undersheriff Mike Rago confirmed significant flooding in Gorham.
“Our 911 Center was busy with weather-related emergencies from about 4 p.m. to midnight,” Cirencione said.
In Seneca County, Melissa Taylor, the county’s director of emergency management, said the county 911 Center received hundreds of calls. Most were in the Border City, Waterloo, and Seneca Falls area for flooded basements.
“Our all-volunteer fire departments from Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Border City, Fayette, and Varick — along with mutual aid from Clyde FD — responded to over 200 calls for cellar pumps throughout the evening and into the early-morning hours,” she said. “There were 19 roads reported as being impassible due to flooding, and the westbound lane of Routes 5&20 near Lowe’s had to be closed for several hours. Law enforcement worked throughout the night to divert traffic away from flooded roads.”
In Yates County, Sheriff Ron Spike said there was flooding and downed limbs on several roads. At one point there was a severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of the county.
“The major issue was the south end of Ridge Road in Milo, where several electric poles came down in a row due to wind,” Spike said. “Our dispatchers were extremely busy with many calls for wires down, flooded basements, etc.”
Brian Winslow, the county’s director of emergency management, said every town and village in the county had some sort of water issue. He added that the National Weather Service was sending personnel Thursday to look at the damage on Ridge Road to determine if it was a microburst from straight-line winds.
In Wayne County, George Bastedo, director of emergency management, said there were only a handful of calls for service, mostly on the east side of the county.
“Once again, we were the chosen place to avoid major problems,” he said.
Local meteorologist Drew Montreuil forwarded rainfall numbers from the National Weather Service. The highest amounts were 1.53 inches in Geneva, 1.63 in Waterloo, 1.46 in Penn Yan, and 1.32 in Wolcott. However, officials in some counties said residents in their counties reported much higher amounts.
Montreuil confirmed the National Weather Service was conducting a storm damage survey in Penn Yan/Yates County on Thursday.