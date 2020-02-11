PENN YAN — The trial for the town of Barrington’s former code enforcement officer could be a quick one, and it won’t involve a jury.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said the bench trial of John Griffin is scheduled for July 26-27. County Judge Jason Cook will preside.
Griffin faces felony charges of offering a false instrument for filing and issuing a false certificate, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal impersonation. He was indicted last June by a county Grand Jury following an investigation by state police and the district attorney’s office.
The charges are related to Griffin’s actions in 2014 and 2016, when he allegedly issued two certificates of occupancy to The Olney Place on Route 54. Casella said one of them was false.
The Olney Place is owned by Seth Olney, who filed lawsuits against Griffin and the town over permits, certificates of occupancy, and a liquor license. Olney said the alleged false document was filed by Griffin after Olney completed an expansion project.
The state Liquor Authority later ruled in Olney’s favor, a decision backed by a judge.
Griffin has not been the code enforcement officer since 2017, when he was not reappointed by the Barrington Town Board.
Griffin, who is represented by attorney Travis Barry, has been free on his own recognizance since he was arraigned in June.