SHORTSVILLE — Barring an unlikely petition and public vote, the one-man police force in this Ontario County village soon will be a thing of the past.
And the mayor is pointing the finger of blame at Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
“This is because of our fine governor and his program in Albany,” Fred Mink said.
Mink was referring to the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, which requires municipal governments and police agencies to have community meetings and a review of police force policies, procedures and practices. A plan must be ratified by April 1.
“I can’t imagine having a police forum in Shortsville. I’m not sure who would show up,” Mink said. “Only 28 people voted in the last election.”
The village board, in a unanimous 3-0 decision, voted last month to dissolve its police department. That vote is subject to a 30-day permissive referendum, meaning a person or people have to gather enough signatures by Nov. 30 for a public vote.
Mink said the petition would have to be signed by 20 percent of registered voters in the village, approximately 100 signatures. He believes that is unlikely.
“We didn’t do this to save money or we wanted our police officer to retire. We look at this as being a small village and wanting a small police department, but it would be impossible to meet these goals,” he said. “Let’s say we submit a plan in April. It has to be approved by the state. What if it isn’t and is rejected? We run the risk of losing state aid.”
Mink said Dick Coffey, a former Ontario County sheriff’s deputy, has been Shortsville’s sole police officer for decades. He works about 20 hours a week for the village and 20 hours for the neighboring village of Manchester, and the municipalities share his salary and the cost of equipment.
Coffey’s main duties include traffic and parking control, including tickets, looking into vandalism, and other minor crimes.
“Like other places, we have kids with too much time on their hands. This is not a high crime area,” he said. “If someone is parking on a lawn, I don’t want to call 911. I want to call Dick.”
As of last week, Mink said he was not aware if Manchester would keep its police service. Mayor Michael Buttaccio could not be reached for comment.
County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said he has not spoken to Buttaccio, but has talked about the situation with Mink.
“It won’t have a huge impact on us. We handle the vast majority of (criminal) cases in Shortsville anyway and have for years,” he said. “For serious incidents, we would handle it or the state police would if they are closer at the time of the incident.”
Henderson said he was not surprised at Shortsville’s decision. Ontario County recently held several forums on police reform, although Henderson said they were sparsely attended.
“This collaborative is a huge amount of work,” he said.