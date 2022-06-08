MANCHESTER — There is a massive police response tonight (Wednesday) at the Hill Cumorah Visitors Center on Route 21 after a volley of gunfire was reported at about 5:45 p.m.
No injures were reported.
About 80 tourists were in the center at the time. Ontario County sheriff’s personnel said there were a total of more than 22 shots fired at the building. At least two struck it; the shots were coming from the treeline across Route 21 slightly to the northwest near Stafford and Smith roads. The information was gleaned from the police radio as officers tried to figure out what happened.
They launched a massive search for the shooter, establishing inner and outer perimeters as they walked through the woods, attempting to locate the shooter. They closed down Route 21 from Route 96 in Manchester and shortly after 7 p.m. called for a SWAT team.