MANCHESTER — There was a massive police response Wednesday evening at the Hill Cumorah Visitors Center on Route 21 after a volley of gunfire was reported at about 5:45 p.m.
About 80 tourists were in the center at the time. Ontario County sheriff’s personnel said there were at least 22 shots fired at the building. At least two struck it; the shots were coming from the treeline across Route 21 slightly to the northwest near Stafford and Smith roads. The information was gleaned from the police radio as officers tried to figure out what happened.
They launched a massive search for the shooter, establishing inner and outer perimeters as they walked through the woods, attempting to locate the shooter. They closed down Route 21 from Route 96 into Wayne County and shortly after 7 p.m. called for a SWAT team.
Several other roads in the area were closed off in an attempt to locate the shooter and prevent people from driving near the incident. At first, officers thought the shots were coming from a camper that was parked in a lot at Hill Cumorah, but officers determined a couple who owned the camper were just approaching it when the shooting started.
They were brought into the visitors’ center and sheltered in place there, according to the information over the scanner.
There were no reports of injuries, but sheriff’s deputies had ambulances and Mercy Fight standing by. They also informed Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester to be ready if there were causalities.
Police said there were 80 people at the visitors’ center at the time the shots began. Most were young tourists who had come in by bus; they were visiting the Mormon museum when they heard the shots. Police said one of them struck a window in an “apartment” in the basement of the building and a second shot also reportedly hit the center.
At least 12 shots were fired before police arrived, and then 10 more followed in quick succession. Police said they were “sequential and rhythmic,” and came from the west, across Route 21 in front of the center.
The gunshots were “whizzing,” a deputy said.
People were outside the building when police reached the visitor’s center; they were brought back inside and were “secured and taking cover,” and ordered to shelter in place.
Police also issued a shelter in place order for the homes in the area. One officer asked if there should also be a shelter in place in effect at the Mormon temple on Temple Road just over the Wayne County line, where there was also a number of people visiting.
“It wouldn’t be a bad idea,” the officer responded.
Officers from Ontario County, Wayne County and the state police responded to the scene. The last shot was reported at 6:15 p.m. which nearly hit an officer, according to the scanner; a search of the area began almost immediately after officers made sure the people in the center were safe.
More police arrived, took up positions and began to walk the woods. The visitor’s center is surrounded by woods and there are open fields across Route 21, where the shots reportedly came from.
A helicopter was also in the air, although it was not clear to what agency it belonged. It was circling the area shortly before 8 p.m. At the same time, police determined that people who were held in the visitors’ center could leave. They released the first 11 at about 8 p.m.
More troopers arrived at the scene from Canandaigua and Rochester at the same time. They were assigned to the Best Western on Route 21 in Palmyra to interview the witnesses who were released from the scene.
Reporter Steve Buchiere and Sports Editor Pete Lambos contributed to this story.