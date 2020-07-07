SENECA FALLS — When campaigning for town supervisor last year, Supervisor Mike Ferrara said he wanted to explore the idea of having an appointed town manager to run day-to-day affairs of Seneca County’s most populous town.
At tonight’s Town Board meeting, the board will discuss that concept.
Under new business, Ferrara will seek board input on a proposal to form a citizens advisory committee to explore the pros and cons of having a full-time, appointed town manager.
Other tentative agenda items under new business are:
• A proposal to increase the pay of town cemetery workers by $1 per hour.
• Discussion of culvert issues at East Bayard and Garden streets.
• A resolution to establish a uniform application for solar projects in the town.
Under old business, the board will again deal with whether to issue a town operating license for Seneca Meadows Inc. to operate its landfill for another year. The board has put off a decision on the application since January because of concerns about odor and compliance with terms of the host community benefits agreement.
Other issues on the agenda are the status of a Request For Proposals for the possible sale of the former municipal building at 10 Fall St., the status of the sale of the former Village Hall at 60 State St. for conversion to a restaurant and an update on the Seneca Falls Performing Arts Center and the Wesleyan Chapel on Fall Street downtown.
The board also will consider listing the town-owned condominium at 115 Fall St. with Century 21 real estate and discuss a sidewalk project near Frank Knight Elementary School.