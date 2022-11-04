SENECA FALLS — For as long as anyone remembers, the town highway superintendent has been an elected position.
However, Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara is raising the possibility of having it be changed to an appointed position, with a set of criteria and job responsibilities, and answerable to the Town Board.
At the board’s meeting Tuesday, Ferrara said making the highway superintendent an appointed position would require a referendum and approval of town voters. He asked board members their thoughts on the matter.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Steve Churchill said. “It works well. There is no compelling reason why an appointed person would be better.”
Dawn Dyson said she agreed, but Frank Sinicropi said he’d be willing to see what voters think.
Ferrara asked board members to research the matter, think about it, and be ready to make a decision at the Dec. 6 board meeting.
Budget
The board voted 4-1 to adopt the preliminary 2023 town budget as the final version. Churchill was opposed, although he did not say why.
Trustees conducted a public hearing on the spending plan to begin the meeting and received no comments.
The budget has a general fund of $6.06 million, down 7.2% from 2022. The highway budget is $2.14 million, up 13.2% from this year; the water budget is $2.53 million, a 3.9% increase; and the sewer budget is $2.78 million, an 8.4% decrease.
The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value is $10.02, the same as 2022.
Revenue from Seneca Meadows landfill through a Host Community Agreement will net $3.2 million for the town.
“I commend town manager Peter Soscia for his work on this budget. He just arrived in August and had to jump right into it,” Ferrara said. “There is a 5% pay hike for town employees and a revised salary matrix. It’s a good budget, all in all. It takes care of the town’s needs and doesn’t increase the tax rate.”
Other matters
• Ferrara said there will be a public meeting on the property revaluation process being conducted by an outside assessment firm. He said the session will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Community Center, at which time property owners can ask questions about the process.
• The board voted 4-1 to amend its zoning code regarding the placement of signs on property within the town. Churchill was opposed.
• Trustees unanimously approved new local laws amending the zoning code regarding short-term rentals and anaerobic digesters.