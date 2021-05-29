WATERLOO — It has been more than 50 years since Stephen White was killed in Vietnam, but his sister has no trouble remembering the day their family got the terrible news.
“I was only 11 when Stephen died ... but I was shocked. I didn’t really know much about Vietnam as a kid, but I can remember my mother crying. It was devastating for her,” Judy Vogt said earlier this week. “It was a huge change for our family. My brother Mark never got over it.”
Waterloo, the federally recognized Birthplace of Memorial Day, will honor local soldiers killed in various wars during Sunday ceremonies at several cemeteries. Those will be followed by a noon ceremony at Lafayette Park, which has a monument with the names of those soldiers, including White.
Three other young men from Waterloo were killed in Vietnam — George Kingston Jr., William Van Gelder, and Norman Weaver. Their names are on the monument, too.
Kingston, a 1968 Waterloo High School graduate, was 20 when he was killed in October 1970. He was a heavy vehicle driver with the Army’s 360th Transportation Company.
“I don’t remember a lot about when Georgie died, but it wasn’t the greatest time,” said Dave Kingston, George’s brother, who had three other siblings at the time. “I was 18, and I remember Mom and Dad telling us. Georgie was honored at a football game the Friday night after he died.”
Kingston said his brother was working at Zotos in Geneva when he was drafted and later sent to Vietnam.
“He was going with a girl and they probably would have gotten married if he returned,” Kingston said.
White — who died in April 1968 — was a 1966 graduate of Waterloo High School, where he played football and other sports. He was the oldest of four siblings.
“Stephen was a very kind and caring person. He always treated me and my sister very well, and if I needed five bucks to go to the Seneca County Fair, he would give it to me,” said Vogt, the youngest of the four. “Steve had a lot of friends and knew he was going to be drafted, so he enlisted and went to boot camp. He came home on leave, then got orders he was going to Vietnam. He was only there 30 days before was shot and killed.”
White, in the Army’s 101st Airborne, achieved the rank of corporal at the time of his death. Vogt noted that their father died of a heart attack in 1963, and after Stephen’s death their mother moved the family to Buffalo, where she opened a dress shop.
Vogt said her brother Mark returned to Waterloo after a year to marry his high school sweetheart, and now lives in Montana. Vogt also returned to her hometown and ended up staying.
“I think of Steve every year around this time,” Vogt said of Memorial Day. “Some years ago someone found a plaque for my brother. I was thrilled to get it.”
Dave Kingston — who owns Kingston’s Garage in Waterloo — has a similar plaque for his brother, which he displays in a window with a U.S. flag. Like Vogt, Kingston said Memorial Day is a reminder of a brother who died far too early.
“Georgie was a good guy. He was always there to protect us,” he said.