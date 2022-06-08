LYONS — A longtime can manufacturer is closing in September.
Silgan Containers Manufacturing Corp., which is based in Stamford, Conn., is closing the plant at 8673 Lyons-Marengo Road, according to a June 2 filing with the state Department of Labor.
Silgan said 65 employees will be losing their jobs through the closure. According to the filing, the plant’s closure date is Sept. 2. The company states that the closing is due to a “loss of customer base.”
Town Supervisor Jim Brady said Tuesday that he heard the closure of Campbell’s Soup facility in Canada affected the Lyons business.
An internet search indicates that Curtis Burns, now called Birdseye, sold the operation, which then was called Finger Lakes Packaging, to Silgan in 1996 for $30 million. Brady said the plant was at one time part of the now-defunct Borden Foods Co.
Brady said he is reaching out to the company to see if there is anything the town and county can do to convince Silgan to reconsider its decision, mentioning a possible tax-relief package.
The can-making plant that is closing is not nearly as busy as it once was, Brady noted. He said it employed more than 200 at one time and was running three shifts.
He noted that Silgan’s distribution facility off Route 14 will remain open, although just a handful of people work there.
Silgan officials did not respond to phone and email messages as of late Tuesday afternoon.
On its website, Silgan said it is the largest manufacturer of metal food containers in North America, with more than 50% of the market and nearly $3 billion in sales in 2021. The company said it has 113 manufacturing facilities on four continents, with more than 15,600 employees and 2021 sales exceeding $5 billion. It has a plant in Penn Yan that makes plastic containers.