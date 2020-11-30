LYONS — Silgan Containers Corp. has asked to renew its Title V air-quality permit, and written comments related to the company’s application must be submitted to the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Region 8 office in Avon by Dec. 28.
The business at 8673 Lyons Marengo Road manufactures metal and composite cans. Plant operations include metal-surface coating, drying and welding. It is required to have an air-quality permit due to potential emission of volatile organic compounds of more than 50 tons per year.
The current permit was issued in February 2001. It was renewed in September 2007 and August 2013.
Silgan proposes to continue limiting potential emissions of total and individual hazardous air pollutants below required thresholds. The DEC has prepared a permit, and made a tentative determination to issue it, if comments received do not raise significant issues.
The draft and other documents related to the application may be viewed at www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/32249.html, or by contacting Guillermo Saar at DEC Region 8 headquarters at (585) 226-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov. Written comments should be mailed to Saar at 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414.
DEC will evaluate the application, and consider the comments received, to determine if a public hearing is needed.
In another Wayne County application to DEC:
• Fox Fruit Farms — The farm at 3635 Lake Road in Williamson has applied for a non-public water withdrawal permit to take 576,000 gallons of water per day from Lake Ontario, as needed, during prolonged dry periods to irrigate fruit plants and trees. Written comments related to this application must be submitted to Saar no later than Dec. 10.