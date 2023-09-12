LYONS — Sim Covington Jr., chief diversity officer for Finger Lakes Community College, is the first speaker in the Lyons Central School District’s DEAL (Diversity, Equity, Advocacy, and Learning) Speaker Series that takes place this school year.
Covington will speak on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Lyons Middle School/High School, 10 Clyde Road.
Area school districts partnering on the speaker series include Newark, Sodus and Clyde-Savannah.
Dar’s Delights HomeMade Ice Cream will be serving free ice cream starting at 4:30 p.m., and Lyons Future Farmers of America (FAA) Chapter will be serving up cotton candy.
Lyons officials say Covington is the first African-American to serve as an executive cabinet member at FLCC. In this role, said the district, “Covington is responsible for supporting all aspects of diversity, equity and inclusion for all segments of the institution, creating a welcoming atmosphere for students, faculty, and staff.”
For more information on the series, contact Erin Brooks at ebrooks@lyonscsd.org or Renée Heininger at rheininger@lyonscsd.org.