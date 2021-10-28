This column is about elections.
I am not discussing the good or bad qualities of any candidate, and I am certainly not making any endorsements, but I do want to congratulate everyone who is putting in the time and effort to get elected with the intention of improving their communities.
If you are running for political office, you are miles ahead of those who simply complain about the way things are being done. You have actually gotten to your feet, instead of sitting on your behind. You are willing to give it a try, or continue working on an existing agenda you helped put together.
You are taking initiative; you are attempting to understand the intricate, often annoying workings of government. You are willing to give up time with your family and time for hobbies and travel. You are committing yourself to working for the collective good.
And, even if one side is heavily favored (usually incumbents), elections are always better where there is a contest. It is not just about giving people a choice; it is making everyone accountable for their positions, and their records. Challenges make for extra communication with constituents, which makes for more informed voters.
A few years ago, before I got back into the newspaper world, I ran for Savannah Town Board. I was tired of the status quo and the naysayers, some who wondered aloud why anyone would want to move to Savannah and how the town could possibly grow any kind of new tax base. I had some ideas, but right then, my sister-in-law passed away from breast cancer. I did not run any sort of campaign and I finished fourth out of a field of four. Still, nearly 100 people voted for me, which I took as a tremendous show of support in my little town.
There are a lot of people on the ballot all over the Finger Lakes this time around. Some of them don’t have opponents and know they will have an easy time. Other races are hotly contested, including some seen as toss-ups. Other candidates might suspect they don’t have a snowball’s chance. They might have known it from the beginning, but they still decided to mount a challenge.
Of course, it’s always nice to win, but it’s not everything. Sometimes it means that not everyone agrees with a certain way of doing things, or they think that they can do a better job than the status quo and are willing to say so.
I am reminded of two men who run in nearly every election — unsuccessfully, I might add. They continue to appear on the ballot, however, because they want the people in their communities to know that there is someone out there who asks the questions, even if they aren’t making the decisions.
So, if you are on the ballot, or running as a write-in, and you don’t win, you still have my respect.
And, there’s always next time around.