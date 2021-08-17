GENEVA — The first thing you might want to know about Simple Sweets Bakery owner Marina Howard is her favorite color is purple.
You’ll probably figure that out when you step into her expanded Castle Street location, where purple touches are everywhere — from the bakery logo to the repurposed lawn furniture with purple seat covers to the freshly painted walls.
Simple Sweets is still at 93 Castle St. but has added an adjacent space, allowing Howard to use the original spot for baking her cakes, cupcakes, cookies, brownies and more, while also preparing the lunch items she added in the past year.
The business has gone from having just a couple of tables for folks to eat some tasty baked goods with a beverage to having a dining room seating 24.
As for the repurposed lawn furniture? There’s a further design element at play, she said.
“Spring and summer are my favorite seasons,” she said.
Thus the outdoors motif. You’re going to see lattice, vines and even deck railing when the new room is complete. The tables and chairs are deck furniture.
She even has a miniature fairy garden with little fairies eating — what else? — cupcakes.
So even if it’s 10 degrees outside, those stepping into Simple Sweets will get a different vibe inside, she said.
“This (expansion) was my end goal,” said Howard, as she took a break from baking last week. “The kitchen is bigger, and that’s what I needed.”
Howard reflected that she feels lucky to be expanding, considering how difficult it was to keep her business alive during COVID-19. With few people getting out and stopping into her bakery, Howard had to devise ways to generate more business. So she started serving lunches. It worked.
“Without doing lunches last year, there’s no way I would have been able to expand,” she said.
Money from a special small business disaster grant program offered by the city helped keep Simple Sweets afloat during the worst of covid, she said, when nearly all her wedding cake business — the most profitable part of the bakery — vanished.
“I stretched that (grant) so far,” Howard said.
With business picking up — including countless cake orders for the many rescheduled 2020 weddings — the opportunity for more space came at the right time, she said.
The store next door moved to an online business, and Howard jumped at the chance to expand. She didn’t want to move for a second time after spending the first two years in a cramped space on Linden Street.
“It’s not even measurable” how better the business is on Castle Street compared to Linden, she said.
Building owner Dave Linger added a doorway between the two storefronts, along with some electrical wiring improvements and left Howard and her family to take it from there. The bakery/kitchen now takes up all of the original portion of Simple Sweets. The counter, with the baked goods and coffee machine, has moved to the new section.
Her step-dad, Andrew Shanklin, did the painting.
Without the help of her family, including her mother, Rossana Shanklin, Howard said she’d be working 24/7.
Linger, president of the city’s Business Improvement District, is glad to see one of his tenants — he owned the former space on Linden as well — and more importantly, another downtown business expanding.
“We are so happy that the bakery is again growing,” he said. “Marina quickly outgrew her space on Linden Street and moved around the corner. Now Simple Sweets is expanding again. This is a testament to Marina’s hard work and delicious sweets. I’ve tried several of her sandwiches and they were awesome. I’m sure that the cafe at Simple Sweets will be a success.”
Linger called Howard “a wonderful person, great mom and awesome baker.”